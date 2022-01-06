Freshworks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 following the close of market on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.



Event: Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

ir@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

408-348-1087