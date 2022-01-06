Nubeva Releases Log4j Auto HotPatcher with Free-Trial of Ransomware Reversal Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B next-generation ransomware solutions, announces the immediate availability of a Log4J Auto HotPatcher tool with a free-trial to a limited edition of the company’s Ransomware Reversal technology.



“Ransomware continues to be a growing global issue for nearly everyone and the Log4j vulnerability has amplified the threat. For a myriad of reasons, the exposure will persist for weeks, months or longer, leaving organizations exposed,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva. “In response, we have launched a solution that does two things. First, we have a free Log4j Auto Hotpatch tool that can automatically detect and fix remaining vulnerabilities in real-time, without restarting systems. In conjunction, we are releasing, a limited edition of our upcoming Ransomware Reversal solution with a 30-day free trial, in order to help recover from any successful attacks.”

The combined solution is delivered via a small software agent that is installed on computer servers and clients. The Log4j HotPatcher is designed to help organizations auto-protect against unknown exposure, and to provide immediate relief when there is no formal software patch available or if fixes cannot be applied due to of logistical challenges. It also protects from vulnerabilities that could be installed in the future. The ransomware solution is a safety net behind existing cybersecurity systems. It provides the ability to quickly and easily recover data from ransomware that evade defenses and detonate before detection.

“Our mission is to help organizations in the fight against the rising ransomware threat. By making these accessible to everyone, we not only hope to make an impact but also to introduce the world to Nubeva and our capabilities,” Said Nubeva CEO Randy Chou. “We are on track to release our commercial version as previously announced. Our ability to turn this solution out quickly speaks to the depth of our technology and team. I feel very good about our position as we enter the new year. ”

The combined solution is available immediately. To learn more and try please visit: Log4J Auto HotPatcher + Base Ransomware Reversal Free Trial

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company’s patented and awarding winning SKI technology enable advanced decryptions solutions including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

