Enphase Energy Battery Storage Installations Increase in Washington, D.C. Area

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas - including Maryland and Virginia - have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, as homeowners look for backup power options during utility grid outages.



“We are committed to providing our customers with a headache-free installation process for their battery storage systems,” said JD Elkurd, CEO at Solar Solution, an Enphase Platinum installer. “The peak performance and stability of the Enphase IQ Battery, paired with its ease of installation, make it the go-to solution for delivering the sustainable, reliable energy our customers are looking for.”

“We are proud to provide our customers with Enphase’s innovative microinverter and battery technology with unparalleled safety and reliability compared to other home energy systems on the market,” said Joe Marhamati, vice president at Ipsun Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “With Enphase’s IQ Battery, our customers have peace of mind knowing that they can have reliable backup power at all times.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App™, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“The need for reliable, home backup power has never been greater,” said Matt Huss, installation manager at Solar Energy World, an Enphase Gold installer. “We are pleased to offer Enphase’s top-notch battery solution to our customers in the D.C. area, enabling households to power their daily lives even when the grid goes down.”

“Our strong installer network continues to be the foundation we rely on to deliver our preeminent products with exceptional customer service,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We appreciate our Washington, D.C. area installers for their work to accelerate the deployment of Enphase’s industry-leading products to homeowners in our nation’s capital and surrounding communities.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, Power Start, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com