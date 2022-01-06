NGM Bio to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13th at 7:30 AM PST/10:30 AM EST.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

