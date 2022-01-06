VPR Brands Announces Favorable Settlement of Second Patent Infringement Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPR Brands, LP ( OTC: VPRB ): VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD). The company owns Intellectual Property which is one of the original Patents filed for electronic cigarette technology. This Patent dates to 2009 and includes independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers most auto-draw, button less e-cigarettes, cig-a-likes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor rather than a button. The technology is covered under electronic cigarette utility patent US 8,205,622



The Patent case filed in United States District Court Central District of California Los Angeles Division, VPR BRANDS, LP V. PHD MARKETING INC was settled with both defendants for a total sum of $85,000 to be paid to VPR Brands, LP.



"I want to once again thank our legal team at SRIPLAW for their hard work and diligence in settling this matter." says Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands LP "As I have said before it is a Win-Win for All parties when a dispute can be settled ahead of trial."



Please see a copy of the company’s recent 8k filing for more information and the full settlement agreement click the link below:



Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2021, VPR Brands, LP (the “Company”) entered into a Settlement Agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) by and between the Company and PHD Marketing, Inc. (“PHD”). VPR previously filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Civil Action No. 21-cv-03797) alleging patent infringement of U.S. Patent No. 8,205,622 (the “Patent”) by PHD (the “Action”). Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement, the Company and PHD agreed to settle the Action. In addition, PHD agreed to pay the Company $85,000.00. The Company also granted PHD a nonexclusive, non-assignable license to practice the invention set forth in the Patent.



The foregoing description of the Settlement Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Settlement Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and which is incorporated herein by reference.



https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=15458639&guid=8FSwkKix0lx5B3h