New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oats Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Process, Category, Nature, Form, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195621/?utm_source=GNW

The nutritional profile of oats includes protein, minerals, vitamins, dietary fibers, and carbohydrates.



They are also enriched with antioxidants, which assist in protecting the body from chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming oats is prompting manufacturers to incorporate oats into various food & beverages, animal feed products, cosmetics, and others.



Based on category, the oats market is segmented into organic and conventional.The organic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Organic oats are made from oats that have been farmed organically, i.e., without using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides in the farming process. The elevating popularity of organic food products is propelling the demand and production of organic oats.



Based on region, the oats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market.



The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the growth of the food & beverage and animal feed industries, along with health benefits associated with oats.Oats are used to make porridge or oatmeal, hot cereal, biscuits, bread, muesli, infant food, and granola bars in this region.



They are naturally gluten-free and are ideal for consumers with gluten intolerance and celiac disease, among other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

A few key players operating in the oats market are Avena Foods, Limited; Blue Lake Milling; Glanbia Plc; Grain Millers, Inc.; JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG; Lantmännen; Morning Foods; Oy Karl Fazer Ab; Richardson International Limited; and Swedish Oat Fiber AB.

The overall size of the oats market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the oats market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________