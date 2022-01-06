FreightIQ Hosts Webinar – Pricing Smarter: The Changing of the LTL Pricing Landscape

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightIQ, a solution within HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, is hosting a webinar, "Pricing Smarter: The Changing of the LTL Pricing Landscape." The free webinar takes place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM EST. Attendees will hear an informative discussion about the changing LTL pricing landscape with insights from the perspectives of a carrier, shipper, and 3PL provider.



“In LTL, pricing can drive or destroy a carrier’s operating margins,” says Lance Healy, VP of LTL Innovations at HaulSuite. “Finding an accurate price that everyone can agree on can be a real challenge, yet more and more carriers are moving away from static tariffs to dynamic pricing models. New technologies are becoming available to help carriers make more accurate and faster pricing decisions.”

Distinguished supply chain professionals will lead the session to discuss the migration to more dynamic pricing, focusing on all parties' concerns, opportunities, and challenges. Is the market ready for more and more shipments to be priced dynamically? A discussion among panelists will center on if and why dynamic pricing changes are necessary and what is driving the change.

Panelists include:

Lance Healy , VP of LTL Innovations, HaulSuite. Lance has over 20+ years of LTL transportation technology and industry knowledge. He was an early pioneer of carrier-shipper API technology. In his current role, Lance is focused on working closely with LTL professionals to drive new efficiency through smarter technologies.

Curtis Garrett , VP of Pricing and Carrier Relations, Recon Logistics. A self-proclaimed "student of LTL" with 15+ years in the industry, Curtis is passionate about breaking down silos and building a community amongst LTL professionals. Before joining Recon Logistics as the VP of Pricing and Carrier Relations, he spent eight years with Old Dominion Freight Lines in various roles.

Brian Thompson , Chief Commercial Officer, SMC³, oversees sales, marketing, and industry education departments. Before joining SMC³, Thompson worked at YRC Worldwide (Yellow Transportation) for 17 years in various roles but most recently served as VP of pricing and yield management.

Scott Waite, Logistics Manager, Chase Plastics. With over 20 years in manufacturing and freight management, Scott has a broad understanding of supply chain issues and challenges. As Logistics Manager for Chase Plastic Services, Scott oversees negotiations and freight management for LTL, TL, and parcel shipments.

To register for the webinar, visit https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y0S2qwFfQkGw5HcxjcEcsg.



About HaulSuite

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, HaulSuite is focused on making the future of less-than-truckload operations more. By combining modern technology with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. HaulSuite was formed in 2020 by Optym, a 20-plus year industry-leading provider of optimization solutions for the transportation and logistics space. For more information about HaulSuite, visit www.haulsuite.com.

