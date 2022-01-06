The polymerase chain reaction segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028

New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Disease Area ; Technology ; Product and Services ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195620/?utm_source=GNW

However, the increasing prevalence of associated diseases is expected to limit market growth.



Molecular diagnostics has wide applications in various indications such as oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, and immune system disorders.The increasing prevalence of the associated indications is expected to drive the market.



For instance, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.The early detection of cancer can prevent death among the patients.



POC diagnostics play an essential role in the early role and monitoring of cancer.The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that about 70% of deaths in low- and middle-income countries were caused by cancer in September 2021.



In addition, as per the Global Burden of Disease Study in the Global Health Data Exchange and the World Health Statistics 2020 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) mortality in China 322 per 100,000 population, India has reported 185 per 100,000 population at an early stage of CVD.

As per the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that about 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2021 in the US. Moreover, as per the data published by the UK.GOV on November 22, November 2021, the infection rate of COVID-19 is about 422.7 per 100,000 population. Thus, the rising prevalence of target diseases in molecular diagnostics is expected to drive the market.

Based on disease area, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, and others.The infectious disease segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021.



The oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In terms of technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, in-situ hybridization, DNA microarray, and others.



The polymerase chain reaction segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.Based on product and services, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays and kits, instruments, and services and software.



The assays and kits segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. In terms of end user, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global molecular diagnostics market.

