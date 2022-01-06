Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) announced today a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes). Vocera, which was founded in 2000, has emerged as a leading platform in the digital care coordination and communication category. The importance of this growing segment has continued to expand throughout the pandemic as it aims to reduce cognitive overload for caregivers and enables them to deliver the best patient care possible.

Vocera brings a highly complementary and innovative portfolio to Stryker’s Medical division that will address the increasing need for hospitals to connect caregivers and disparate data-generating medical devices, which will help drive efficiencies and improve safety and outcomes. Vocera’s highly developed software competency, unique and innovative hardware solutions, and the ability to securely enable remote communication between patients and their families, complements Stryker's Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings. The combined business will further advance Stryker’s focus on preventing adverse events throughout the continuum of care.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment and focus on our customer," stated Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker. “Vocera will help Stryker significantly accelerate our digital aspirations to improve the lives of caregivers and patients.”

“Today’s milestone represents an exciting opportunity for Vocera given the clear alignment of mission, goals and culture between our two organizations and our ability to drive even greater economic and clinical value for our customers,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vocera.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera for $79.25 per share in cash. The boards of directors of both Stryker and Vocera have unanimously approved the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, completion of the tender offer and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to have a neutral impact to net earnings per diluted share in 2022.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides clinical communication and workflow solutions that help protect and connect team members, increase operational efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

