Mobile Phone Camera-Based Scanning Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application and Operating System

Smartphone have become an indispensable part of daily lives, thanks to the skillfully bundling of a variety of innovative technologies and software programs into one single handheld gadget.These phones enhance and streamline social lives.



Mobile phone camera-based scanning software is an intriguing research subject that has entered into a new age with the advent of widely used, processing-capable smartphones with motion sensors. The escalating use of mobile scanning software in retail, logistics, medical, and other industries is driving the growth of the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market worldwide.



The use of consumer-grade cellphones in enterprises has increase with advancements in mobile technologies and improvements in built-in cameras.Due to upgrades in camera software, businesses are prompting the use of intelligent consumer devices to scan barcodes and capture photos, to eventually improve operational workflows.



Organizations may now deploy consumer devices in severe conditions for applications such as proof-of-delivery and warehouse inventory management, thanks to the new generations of smartphones with superior-quality camera peripherals.Retailers worldwide are using mobile phone camera-based scanning software to record supply and commodities quickly and easily.



Mobile phone camera-based scanning software aids in the capture of information such as product count, manufacturing date, store delivery date, and selling price, which are printed on the product packaging in the form of a barcode.These devices are also gaining traction in the healthcare sector, wherein they are being used to manage patient medical records and drugs.



This, the expanding healthcare business is also providing lucrative market expansion opportunities to mobile phone camera-based scanning software providers.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Phone Camera-Based Scanning Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries.The rapid spread of the virus compelled governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and humans movement in early 2020.



Travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns have resulted in the lowered production of commodities, goods, and services in the last one and a half years.In 2020, apart from the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to the temporary shutdown of factories and low production volumes, which harmed the progress of the logistics sector to a great extent.



Physical distancing measures led logistics service providers to limit their operations, negatively impacting the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market during 2020. However, in 2021, with the gradual relaxations in lockdown and surge in vaccination processes, industries such as retail and hospitality resumed their operations, and the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market has regained momentum.



Based on application, the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market is segmented into retail, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, postal, and others.In 2020, the retail segment led the market with the largest share.



On the basis of operating system, the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market is segmented into Android and iOS.In 2020, the Android segment accounted for the largest market share.



Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.



The overall mobile phone camera-based scanning software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market.



The key companies operating in the mobile phone camera-based scanning software market include Scandit; RIOTEC Co., Ltd.; Grabba; MARSON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; KOAMTAC; Cognex Corporation; Datalogic S.p.A; Denso Wave Inc.; Infinite Peripherals Inc; and OPTO Electronics Co., Ltd.

