Otonomo Research Shows that Smart City Demand for Vehicle Data is Expected to Increase

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading mobility intelligence provider, today announced it has published a new research report titled “What 50 Smart Cities Say About Using Vehicle Data.”

The report surveyed 50 smart city stakeholders across 26 states to understand how they are using vehicle data to increase the quality of life for their citizens. While 62% of respondents use vehicle data for a variety of purposes, they rely primarily on legacy infrastructure such as cameras and in-road sensors to capture vehicle data, substantially limiting their ability to tap into its transformative potential.

“A single-source vehicle data platform is essential to meet the growing demand by smart cities coupled with the increased prevalence of connected cars,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder of Otonomo. “In fact, our recently launched Mobility Intelligence solutions foster smart city innovation by eliminating guesswork and empowering change across the mobility and transportation landscape. With accurate data, insights and intelligence solutions, city planners will be able to provide tailored services to their citizens as well as the riding and driving community.” Volkow continued, “When leveraged properly, connected vehicle data and mobility intelligence make a smart city smarter with improved road safety, upgraded emergency planning, reduced congestion and accelerated EV expansion in their communities.”

Key Takeaways:

62% of smart cities sampled are using vehicle data to improve the quality of life for their citizens in the following ways: 18% to improve roadway management and infrastructure 18% for monitoring road usage and capacity 18% for zoning and urban planning 14% to manage high accident areas 6% to improve parking 2% to mitigate environmental impact





36% are using vehicle data to improve the experience of business travelers and tourists, with an additional 28% planning to do so in the future





Only 22% are using vehicle data for real-time traffic management. However, 31% plan to do so in the future, and 68% report using vehicle data for managing mass events. We believe these responses point to a large increase in using vehicle data to improve traffic management





46% are planning to build applications integrating vehicle data in order to provide information on public and private transportation options to city residents, with nearly 30% planning to use or increase their use of vehicle data to do so





Only 34% have, or plan to use, vehicle data for EV charging stations, with 62% reporting that it’s difficult to get reliable EV data





Only 8% of the cities surveyed currently use connected car data to deliver better transportation and mobility services. Here’s the full breakdown of what tools these cities currently use to gather vehicle data:



32% - cameras 24% - in road sensors/toll payment sensors 16% - human surveyors 4% - GIS data 16% - mobile phone data 8% - connected car data





Report Methodology: In July 2021, Otonomo commissioned Lead to Market, an independent survey firm, to query decision makers and data science experts with an interest in mobility. Those surveyed included C-suite executives, senior leaders in finance, compliance, and procurement departments, senior transportation directors and many other decision makers from 50 cities in 26 states, among them California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.

Download the report: https://info.otonomo.io/hubfs/PDF/OOOO-Smart-Cities-Survey-Promise-of-data.pdf

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 40 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment, and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s prospectus filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.