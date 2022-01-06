Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Year Overview and Shareholder Update

Claymont, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT) (the “Company” or “Golden Star”) updates shareholders with a summary of the fiscal year 2021 activities and plans for the coming year.



2021 was a transition year for Golden Star. During the year, the Company focused on operations of its newly acquired Israel-based subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., and investments in upgrades to its WorkForce Management (WFM) software product.

Here are some of the activity highlights from fiscal 2021:

Enigmai signed three-year contracts with its existing clients

Enigmai was featured in a webinar in Israel, resulting in dozens of new client leads

GSPT established an advisory board and nominated its first two advisory board members

Enigmai commenced the upgrade of its WFM products’ user interface

Enigmai signed a pilot program for its WFM with the city of Tel-Aviv

Enigmai signed a contract with AuroraView, a US Based, customer-oriented software development and consulting company that offers products, solutions to take over software product support in Israel and North America

Enigmai participated in a major trade conference in Israel, resulting in many additional client leads

Enigmai signed a Letter of Intent to pilot its WFM software at some of Canada’s largest hospitals

The Company retained PCAOB audit firm, Pinnacle Accountancy Group (DBA Heaton & Associates) to audit fiscal 2020 and 2021 operations in order to move a step closer to becoming a fully reporting issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and potentially upgrade our listing to OTCmarkets: QB

We expect fiscal 2022 to bring the following additional accomplishments:

Enigmai will complete the development of the upgraded front-end client for its WFM for initial installation with existing clients

Enigmai will commence the WFM software pilot program with several hospitals in Canada

Conclude 2021 and 2020 audit of our financial results, and complete a registration statement to become a fully reporting issuer with the SEC

Commence development of the mobile application for Enigmai’s WFM software system

Commence marketing and sales activities in North America

Mr. Louis Shefsky, Golden Star President, commented, “During fiscal 2021 the company focused on building foundations for both Golden Star and Enigmai. We feel we have been successful in our initial endeavors, and I am happy with our results to date. The list of accomplishments in 2021 is impressive, and we will continue to add value for investors in 2022. We have many exciting plans for the future including developing a mobile application for our WFM software that will open the door to additional clients and business verticals. One of the larger opportunities we currently see, under the guidance of our advisory board, is the expansion of our WFM product for hospitals. We believe that we can bring significant value and resolve some of the most pressing challenges hospitals face around employee scheduling. We will continue to update our investors on our plans and activities as they occur.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.