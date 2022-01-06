Quisitive Appoints Jana Schmidt as President of Global Payments Solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payment solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Jana Schmidt to the newly created position of President of Global Payments Solutions, effective January 3rd, 2022. The President of Global Payments Solutions will be responsible for aligning the Company’s strategic initiatives of full commercialization of its cloud-based payments processing and Payments Intelligence platform, LedgerPay, along with the ongoing management of BankCard USA, and the build out of the growing merchant services group. Schmidt will report directly to Company CEO, Mike Reinhart.



Schmidt brings over 20 years of payments and consumer engagement experience in senior management positions. She served as President and CEO of Harland Clarke, a division of Vericast, where she led their strategy to connect businesses and people how, when and where it matters by delivering payment and omnichannel marketing services that drove customer engagement across the customer lifecycle. Prior to her role as CEO of Harland Clarke, Schmidt was the CEO of Ecova, now ENGIE Insight, which provides technology-enabled services to Fortune 500 companies to manage their energy and sustainability strategies. Schmidt is also currently a Board Member at WebBank and Resource Innovations, Inc, along with serving as vice chair for non-profit, Girl Talk, Inc. Schmidt holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology from Colorado State University and completed Advanced Programs of Disruptive Innovation and Fintech Revolution at Harvard Business School and The Wharton Business School, respectively.

"Jana is an experienced payments, consumer data, and consumer experience veteran, and we're pleased to bring her on board as President of Global Payments Solutions," said Company CEO Mike Reinhart. "She has demonstrated her ability to spearhead successful go-to-market initiatives and to execute growth strategies from her previous tenure, and we are confident she’ll be able to translate that to our organization. As we enter the new year on the cusp of LedgerPay commercialization, Jana will play an integral role in ensuring the completion of our transformational solution, in conjunction with scaling our Sales and Marketing strategy and leading our broader global payments division. We warmly welcome Jana and look forward to the impact she will be making.”

Schmidt commented: "I’m excited to join Quisitive at such a pivotal time in the company’s development. I understand firsthand the unique challenges of executing a comprehensive go-to-market strategy and scaling a suite of existing and developing services. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this incredibly talented organization. We will build on the tremendous accomplishments of the Quisitive Payments Solutions team, focusing our efforts on bringing new capabilities and unique insight into the evolving global payments ecosystem.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from fifteen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Quisitive Management Contact

Mike Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward‐looking information” and “forward‐looking statements” (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Quisitive and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: information concerning anticipated synergies, growth prospectus, projected milestones and timelines, and other anticipated benefits and impacts of the Transaction.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, are described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement to the Company’s amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated September 10, 2021 in relation to the offering of common shares of the Company and the Transaction, and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated August 20, 2021, each of which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.