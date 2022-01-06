Phunware Announces Two Strategic Supplier Relationships and Optimized PC Series for CES

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today two new strategic supplier relationships in support of a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) inspired series of optimized high performance computers provided by its LYTE Technology (“LYTE”) business unit.



“With these new strategic supplier relationships, we took the guesswork out of selecting the right personal computer systems for power users’ needs,” said Caleb Borgstrom, Vice President and General Manager of LYTE by Phunware. “Phunware launched these four newly optimized personal computers designed specifically for high-end gamers, traders, streamers and cryptocurrency miners in conjunction with CES in Las Vegas.”

New PCs include:

LYTE Gaming Series

The gaming series is specifically optimized to give users the best graphics and frame per second (FPS) to enjoy the most demanding games. Users can choose from standard or pro versions depending on their budget and desired intensity level.



LYTE Trading Series

Whether users trade stocks or crypto, the trading series offers 32GB RAM and a dedicated graphics processing unit ("GPU") to effortlessly support multiple programs running across 3 - 6 monitors at a time.



LYTE Streaming Series

With RTX 30 series GPUs and Ryzen Zen-3 CPUs, the streaming series supports a seamless distribution of content while still delivering high quality graphics.



LYTE Mining Series

Whether users want a full-time mining rig or just plan to mine spare time, the mining series is designed to deliver a superior hash rate and rate of return.



Click here to purchase LYTE by Phunware optimized PCs today.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Lyte Technology, a Business Unit of Phunware, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Lyte is a profitable, rapidly-growing system integrator that specializes in marketing and distributing custom, high-end computer systems off-the-shelf with advanced graphic processing units for gaming, streaming and cryptocurrency mining. Currently located in Illinois, Lyte employs over 25 people and ships thousands of computer systems per quarter to a unique customer network that has largely grown through word-of-mouth.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

