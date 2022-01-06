Ideal Power to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional power switches, today announced its participation in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present and hold meetings with investors as follows:



24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Presentation Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/ipwr/2283732

Meeting availability: January 14th

A webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the Company’s website. Please contact your Needham representative to schedule a one-on-one.

