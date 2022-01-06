iFresh Provides Update on Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”), an Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, is providing an update to investors about the status of its operations. As previously disclosed, iFresh was delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market on November 23, 2021 based on two continued listing deficiencies, so its common stock is currently traded on the OTC Expert Market under the ticker IFMK. While seeking to establish relationships with market makers to provide additional trading opportunities in its stock, the Company is working on returning to compliance with ongoing reporting obligations.



Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, stated, “While iFresh is busy preparing its quarterly and annual reports, I wanted to inform shareholders of several operational updates for the Company. Our subsidiary New York Mart has partnered with Uber to offer online grocery delivery services in New York City. The delivery services will be provided through the Cornershop-powered e-grocery marketplace. After partnering with HungryPanda, a specialist food delivery platform, and Yami, an E-commerce platform, this is the next step forward in our online order integration. In addition, we have entered into a master product supply agreement with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited and established a cross-border trade partnership, enabling iFresh to sell American food and products to China via Tmall Global’s cross-border e-commerce platform.”

Mr. Long Deng continued: “iFresh’s stores in the United States are operating normally. Our management team believes a setback like our delisting has pushed us to focus on shoring up our business fundamentals. We will continue to working on returning to compliance while we communicate with the investors who have supported and believed in us through the years.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (OTC: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is an Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With eight retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

