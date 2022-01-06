Vital Farms Recognized by Built In Austin as a “Best Place To Work” for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, was recognized by Built In Austin as one of the “100 Best Midsize Companies to Work” in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards.



Built In’s annual awards program recognizes top employers across the country, featuring companies who go above and beyond for their employees through compensation, companywide programming, and benefits including remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“There is so much to love about the people-first culture we foster at Vital Farms,” says Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “We operate through the lens of Conscious Capitalism, maintaining a belief that prioritizing the long-term viability of all stakeholders, who include our crew members, will produce stronger outcomes for everyone over time. It’s our stakeholder-driven business model and values of humility, growth, ownership, and empathy that develop passionate crew members who are committed to our mission of bringing ethical food to the table. We thank Built In for recognizing Vital Farms as a Best Midsize Company in Austin and look forward to creating even more high-quality jobs in Austin and beyond.”

In the past year, Vital Farms welcomed 175 new crew members across the country including two senior leadership crew members. Vital Farms also transitioned to a remote workforce in 2021, after learning that the majority of its corporate crew members appreciated the flexibility of working from home. This transition has enabled Vital Farms to attract top talent across the country and had a positive impact on retention and engagement.

Additionally, all Vital Farms crew members receive competitive benefits and compensation including health insurance, paid parental leave, retirement contributions, equity grants, leadership training, and quarterly bonus eligibility through the Great Game of Business (GGOB).

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to Vital Farms and all of the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s professionals seek.”

Learn more about Built In Austin and see the 2022 Best Places to Work winners here.

Visit Vital Farms’ careers page to view open roles across the organization.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 250 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 18,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of food service operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Contacts:

Media:

Nisha Devarajan

Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Matt Siler

Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com