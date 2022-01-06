Genasys Inc. Expands Zonehaven Evacuation Software Services and Alerting Resources into Additional California Counties

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced four additional California counties have entered into multi-year Genasys Zonehaven software services contracts. Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting, and real-time life safety information are now available to first responders, emergency services agencies, and the more than 430,000 residents living in Mono, San Luis Obispo, Siskiyou and Sutter counties. With these additional counties, Zonehaven is helping safeguard more than 7.3 million California residents under annual recurring revenue contracts.



"The hurricane-force winds that drove the most destructive fire in Colorado's history during the last week of December 2021 are further evidence that severe weather and wildfire danger have become year-round hazards in many areas," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "By providing first responders and emergency services agencies with vital tools to plan, train for and execute rapid, orderly evacuations, our Zonehaven software services and evacuation management platform helps keep people safe during crisis situations."

"Zonehaven has developed a fantastic platform to address a far-reaching problem with evacuation coordination," said Adam C. Heilman, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services Staff Services Analyst. "Once the zones were set up and the incident management teams on board, the amount of time it took to send public safety warnings and evacuation orders was cut to a fraction of the time it took previously."

"Speed is everything during an evacuation," said Charlie Crocker, Genasys' Zonehaven General Manager. "Zonehaven significantly decreases the delivery time of critical information and resources to residents in harm's way. During wildfires and wind-driven events, nothing is more important."

In addition to facilitating highly effective pre-planning, training and exercises, the Zonehaven platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disaster scenarios and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns and public safety. Emergency services officials use Zonehaven software during all hazards crises to quickly update counties and communities with zone-specific notifications, including evacuation status, live incident updates, real-time weather, road and traffic conditions, nearby shelters and other vital information.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

