Barfresh Announces New CFO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH) (OTCQB: BRFHD), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that its Board of Directors has named Lisa Roger as its new CFO. Ms. Roger has extensive public manufacturing company experience and has successfully managed all aspects of finance, most significantly business development and tax strategy, for numerous companies, including Fox Factory, that went from $200M to over $1 billion of annual revenues.



Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very excited to welcome Lisa to the team. For some time, we have been searching for a true partner who will help elevate our financial team to the next level and Lisa is that person. With her years of accumulated knowledge and experience, I am confident that she will be an integral part of our expected significant growth as we continue to penetrate our target markets. Having a seasoned financial executive as CFO is a very important part of our platform.”

“Barfresh is an innovative brand in the ready-to-drink beverage industry and I am honored to be joining the entire team at this exciting point in their journey,” said Ms. Roger. “I look forward to working with Riccardo and the team to bring their amazing product suite to schools, restaurants and food service industry.”

About Lisa Roger

Before joining Barfresh, Ms. Roger served as Executive Vice President and Controller of FreshRealm and Vice President of Accounting and Tax for Fox Factory, a publicly held manufacturer. While at both companies Ms. Roger implemented strategies that resulted in significant cost and tax savings and benefits. In addition, she integrated five acquisitions including tax planning, diligence, negotiation support, financing and post-transaction operational and accounting support. Ms. Roger holds a BA, Economics and Business from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles Anderson Graduate School of Management, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California (inactive status).

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

