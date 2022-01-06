NaturalShrimp Electrocoagulation Technology Shown to Reduce Nitrites in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced a new discovery from the NaturalShrimp technical team. The team demonstrated that its patented electrocoagulation (EC) technology can reduce nitrites without the need for a biofilter in a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) filtration system.



In a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), the filtration system must continually remove ammonia to effectively treat water and hold production tonnages of stock. Traditionally, a biofilter uses bacteria growing on a plastic media to reduce the ammonia first to nitrite and then to nitrate.

The patented electrocoagulation (EC) technology has proven its ability to remove ammonia within a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) before it converts to nitrites. The NaturalShrimp technical team has now discovered that the EC system could also reduce nitrites without the need for a biofilter in RAS that might experience a buildup of nitrites.

“This discovery makes our Vibrio Suppression Technology, which utilizes EC as part of the filtration loop, even more useful for any RAS suffering from a buildup of ammonia and nitrites,” said Thomas Untermeyer, CTO and COO of NaturalShrimp. “Our portfolio of technologies is quickly proving its ability to allow complete environmental control for aquaculture production. The Hydrogas™ and EC technologies have the ability to affect water chemistry and elevate water quality. Taken together, we are rapidly positioning NaturalShrimp for a compelling alternative revenue stream with the licensing of our technologies. We look forward to sharing additional results and opportunities for our technology as we continue to focus on scaling production of our land-based gourmet-grade shrimp.”

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

