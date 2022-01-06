New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Isolation Gowns Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Product Type ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195614/?utm_source=GNW

However, rising demand for reusable surgical gowns and stringent regulatory norms restrain the market growth.

Isolation gowns are a kind of personal protective equipment used in healthcare facilities.They are designed to protect the front-line caregivers and other personnel from infectious droplets, fluid penetration, and solid materials and prevent the transmission of microorganisms to people with weak immune systems.



They are a part of the infection-control strategy.

The need for a specific type of isolation gown is based on the patient interaction nature, the degree of contact with infectious material, and the potential for blood and body-fluid penetration.Surgical isolation gowns are used during moderate risk, such as arterial blood draw, intravenous (IV) line insertion, in the emergency room, trauma cases, and high-risk procedures, such as fluid-intense procedures, surgeries requiring pathogen resistance, and infectious diseases.



The growing number of traumas, burns, and critical cases worldwide increased the need for emergency procedures.Also, the upswing in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, fueled the need for proper preventive measures during patient treatment.



The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US.Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is the most significant cause of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year, with 23,000 hospitalizations.



The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by WHO regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million people die due to road traffic crashes each year.

The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually leads to the rise in emergency surgical procedures, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the medical isolation gowns market.

Based on end user, the medical isolation gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Commission for Protection against Health Risks, National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety, and American Association for the Surgery of Trauma are a few major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical isolation gowns market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________