Access Consciousness Celebrates 9th Annual Global Access Bars® Day on Jan. 15

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Consciousness® celebrates its 9th Annual Global Access Bars Day on Jan. 15, a day for people to discover new possibilities for growth and happiness as they embark on a new year. Attendees are invited to experience one of the fastest growing forms of self-care - Access Bars®.

Access Bars is a light touch stress relief technique that has been proven to provide similar effects to meditation, decreasing feelings of stress and anxiety while increasing feelings of peace, relaxation, and happiness.

The target for this 9th Annual Global Access Bars Day is to create a ripple effect, reducing stress, and creating more consciousness, peace, and ease across the globe. This event will feature 10 hours of inspirational live-streamed content, free sessions of Access Bars, and live interviews with Co-Creators of Access Consciousness, Gary Douglas and Dr. Dain Heer. Topics covered will include happiness, creativity, and how to move out of a place of just surviving to thriving during these difficult times.

Members of the Houston community are invited to attend the event in person at the Post Oak Hilton Hotel in Houston, Texas. To register for this free event in Houston visit, www.accessconsciousness.com/relax.

Other highlights of the day include:

Premier of Dr. Dain Heer's new TV Series, 'Is Now the Time?'

Interviews with Gary Douglas, Dr. Dain Heer, Simone Milasas, and Brendon Watt

Plus, content, photos and videos submitted from 40+ countries

Further information about the live-stream event, which will be translated into 21 languages, can be found here.

For live coverage on Jan. 15, visit www.globalaccessbarsday.com.

To follow this event on social media, follow the hashtags #globalaccessbarsday, #accessbars and #getyourbarsrun

About Access Bars®

Access Bars utilizes points on the head to dissipate the electromagnetic components of stress, thought and emotions, and has brought relief to millions of people. The Access Bars technique has been in practice for nearly 30 years and was performed on this global scale for the first time in 2013. Last year participants from all over the world, such as in India, France, Germany, China, and the United States, took part in the annual online event.

About Access Consciousness

Access ConsciousnessⓇ is a system of tools, techniques, and processes that can change every aspect of your life. Designed to empower you, Access invites you to be the expert of you. Whether you want to change anything in your business, relationships, or body, Access Consciousness has tools and systems to facilitate change. Delivered through seminars, telecasts, online training, books, audios, and consultations, Access Consciousness has over 500,000 facilitators worldwide and is available in over 175 countries. Access is designed to create greater possibilities and more ease, joy, and glory in your life. Learn more at www.accessconsciousness.com.

