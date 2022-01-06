HeadFootball Launches Its Token $HEAD

Brighton, UK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) HeadFootball team is pleased to announce its token $HEAD, it is a new cryptocurrency that enables gamers to play the game and generate revenue by taking on other players in duels.

Cryptocurrency and football have a particular place in the people's hearts behind the project. As a result, a new token called $HEAD combines the two. The $HEAD is the native token of the project. There is an emphasis on building a huge crypto community and rewarding with unique and rare prospects via a community award system.





Users may play against the machine or other community members to generate revenue rewards in football duellos on its app, which has been constructed in a way that will leave users comfortable. The tokenomics of the project has been precisely structured and is community-focused.

Tokenomics:

Burn Wallet (56%)

Game and Rewards Wallet (30%)

Private Sale (5%)

Presale (5%)

Liquidity (4%)

Upcoming Events and Plans

Efforts are underway to find the finest possible team for the project. Moreover, the smart contract is being developed to ensure that preset contracts are carried out in accordance with the promise. In order to protect investors' capital, HeadFootball takes security extremely seriously and recognizes its significance. Hence, there is audit has been done. The audit firm is none other than the industry pioneer CertiK: https://www.certik.com/projects/headfootball

The presale has been announced already. Users will see a demo and gameplay footage of the much-anticipated game when it is released.

The second phase of the project's plan calls for a launch on BSC. After that, CoinGecko and CMC listing are in the pipeline.

It also intends to begin the first burn event, followed by a listing on a medium-tier CEX and the release of the much-anticipated game. In addition, an NFT market will be available shortly, where users will be able to buy and trade NFT's and generate revenue through HeadFootball.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeadFootball_io

Telegram: https://t.me/headfootball