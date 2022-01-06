Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Host UPNEEQ® Overview and Business Update Call on January 19, 2022

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and other key speakers, will host a call to discuss recent UPNEEQ® trends, pending expansion into the medical Aesthetics market and other general business updates as follows:



Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https://experience.v-unite.com/#/aestheticrecorddemo/rvlinvestorday/room/welcome

The webcast will be available thereafter via the Company’s website at www.rvlpharma.com under the “Investor & News” section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is the Company’s ophthalmic and medical aesthetics subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

