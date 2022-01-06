Effective School Solutions Announces the 3rd Annual Madison Holleran Mental Health Action Scholarship Program

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Effective School Solutions (ESS), a leading provider of embedded whole school mental health services, and the Madison Holleran Foundation announced the 3rd Annual Madison Holleran Mental Health Action Scholarship. Madison Holleran was a 2013 graduate of Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, NJ, where she excelled in academics as well as being a stellar athlete. She went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania and was a member of the track team. Tragically, Madison took her own life during the spring semester of her freshman year. ESS and the Madison Holleran Foundation have named this scholarship in Madison's memory to not only drive awareness about suicide prevention, but also to hear from high school students about innovative approaches they believe their schools can take to help young adults navigate through the mental health challenges they are facing.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted student mental health, but it also reduced the stigma of discussing mental health and highlighted the importance of mental health programs. Now is the time for action. Therefore, this year, scholarships will be awarded to four high school seniors who implemented a mental health program in their school. The four finalists will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an application and a 1,500-word essay describing their program. Applications and essays (in PDF format only) can be submitted to madisonholleranscholarship@effectiveschoolsolutions.com. Scholarship awards will be made based on program innovation and the opportunity for their program to be expanded to schools across the country. Click here for scholarship eligibility and contest rules.

"We're proud to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of providing mental health supports to our youth," said Duncan Young, CEO of Effective School Solutions. "We're hoping that the competition for these scholarships will be an opportunity to amplify the voices of ideas of young people when it comes to mental health support." The contest will run from Jan. 10, 2022, through April 1, 2022. The award winner will be announced no later than May 16, 2022.

Carli Bushoven, Executive Director of the Madison Holleran Foundation stated, "The Madison Holleran Foundation is honored to partner with Effective School Solutions for the third year and to sponsor these scholarships. Since the Foundation's inception, our focus has been on suicide prevention and ending the stigma associated with mental illness. Our hope with these scholarships is to bring mental health and wellness to the forefront of high school and college campuses and encourage today's students to make strides in their community with regards to mental health."

Since 2009, Effective School Solutions has been a leader in school-based mental health. ESS partners with over 90 districts across nine states to provide comprehensive, cost-effective whole-school clinical programs to K-12 students.

The primary mission of the Madison Holleran Foundation is to prevent suicides and to assist those in a crisis situation with phone numbers and resources that will assist them during their time in crisis. They also focus on preparing high school seniors for their transition to college.

