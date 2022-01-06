BPM+ Health Announces Steering Committee

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM+ Health, a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery by capturing and communicating best practices and clinical expertise, announced the formation of its steering committee. Each BPM+ Health Steering Committee member was nominated and selected by their peers for their knowledge and work in the community. The committee includes academicians, enterprise architects, flight surgeons, informaticians, physicians, public health leaders, researchers, and vendors.

"It takes a community of experts to effect and sustain positive change, and at BPM+ Health, we have no shortage of expertise,” said Shane McNamee, MD, Executive Director BPM+ Health and Smile CDR. “These visionaries and accomplished, influential leaders will provide strategic direction to accelerate the quality of healthcare for our community.”

Steering Committee Members include:

Ken Rubin - Senior Advisor, Standards and Interoperability, Dept of Veterans Affairs; Research Associate, Department of Biomedical Informatics, University of Utah

Jane Shellum - Section Head of IT, Mayo Clinic; Co-chair, Organizational Adoption and Change Management Working Group, BPM+ Health

Dr. Terry Cullen, MD, MS, FAMIA - Health Director, Pima County Arizona; Public Health Ambassador, Co-chair, Organizational Adoption and Change Management Working Group, BPM+ Health

Jonathan R. Nebeker- Acting Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Veterans Health Administration; Professor of Medicine at the University of Utah

Dr. Frank Opelka, MD FACS - Medical Director, Quality and Health Policy, American College of Surgeons; Co-Chair, Policy Committee Working Group, BPM+ Health

Denis Gagne - Partner, CEO & CTO, Trisotech

About BPM+ Health

BPM+ Health is a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery. It will achieve this by applying business process modeling standards to clinical best practices, care pathways, and workflows directly at the point of care. It is a cross-discipline group of professional organizations, clinical societies, and healthcare providers working together to develop and pilot standards-driven healthcare process automation techniques to realize the benefits of healthcare IT fully. BPM+ Health is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://www.bpm-plus.org/ for more information.

