Marrone Bio Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced it has relocated its corporate headquarters from Davis, California, to Raleigh, North Carolina, to support the company’s growing presence in markets outside the United States. The move predominantly affects corporate executive positions. Davis will continue to be the hub for the company’s research and development operations, along with a number of support functions.



“International expansion is a key element of our long-term growth plans, and this move provides us greater proximity to global markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “We’re delighted to be part of the rich agricultural technology community in the Research Triangle area, and look forward to deepening our relationships with partners and customers based in the area. Given the region’s extensive agricultural focus, we also anticipate tapping into a talent pool of individuals who will be attracted to the growth opportunities Marrone Bio has to offer.”

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of 18 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Marrone Bio’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture.

