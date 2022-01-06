Douglas J. McClintock Joins Flushing Financial Corporation as General Counsel

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that effective January 3, 2022, Douglas J. McClintock has joined the company as Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



John R. Buran stated, “I am pleased to have Doug join our Executive Team in this new role as General Counsel. He joins us from Emigrant Bank where he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the past eight years. Doug is no stranger to Flushing Financial as he has worked as our counsel on several different banking matters and merger transactions during his tenure at Thacher Proffitt & Wood LLP, Dentons LLP, and Alston & Bird LLP. Doug brings with him an extensive background in banking and financial matters with considerable expertise in regulatory matters, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions. I am confident that Doug will be a valuable addition to our Executive Team.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

#FB

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400