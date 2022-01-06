Aequus Announces Canadian Filing of NDS for Preservative-Free Glaucoma Medication

Health Canada Submission of Preservative-Free Prescription ‘Zimed PF’ Accepted for Screening

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF), ) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company announced today that it has submitted a New Drug Submission (NDS) application to Health Canada for preservative-free bimatoprost 0.03% eye drops termed ‘Zimed PF’. At this stage, Health Canada has accepted the submission for Screening.



“For the first time, a preservative-free glaucoma eye drop, in a multi-dose format, has been submitted for review to Health Canada,” says Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO at Aequus. “We are proud to be the first to take on a submission of this type, and further expand our commitment to innovative and value-added ocular therapies in Canada.”

The ZimedTM PF formulation was selected based on extensive clinical data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of the bimatoprost molecule and 0.03% concentration for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or glaucoma. Upon approval, this preservative-free formulation, will also provide eye care professionals a new option for patients who are sensitive to preservatives or have ocular surface disease.

“Preservative-free glaucoma medications in multi-dose bottles have been well-received by eye care professionals in many countries around the world. ZimedTM PF will provide an environmentally- and patient-friendly format, compared to glaucoma medications only available in single use, plastic ampoules,” says Grant Larsen, CCO at Aequus.

According to Health Canada, the target review time for an NDS is 355 days. Aequus is moving ahead with plans in accordance with this timeline but acknowledges that review timing may be affected by factors out of our control such as backlogs caused by COVID-19.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

