Qgiv Concludes Another Record-Breaking Fundraising Year and Announces Priorities for 2022

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During 2021, Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, processed over 40,000 donations on Giving Tuesday—an increase of 2.5% from the previous year, added web-based bidding tools to its auction software, received a record number of customer service awards, expanded their team by 30%, and implemented numerous product enhancements designed to make fundraising easier for nonprofit organizations.

“Helping others fulfill their passion to make a difference in the world is at the center of what we do. From our user-friendly fundraising technology, to our commitment to always offer free, live customer service, the 13,000 fundraising profesisonals we serve are always our top priority,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Over the course of last year, we continued to see nonprofits adopt new technology to fundraise and engage their communities. Our team was—and will continue to be—readily available to help ease their transition into adopting new processes and technology.”

The year’s biggest achievements included:

Record-Setting Giving Tuesday: On Giving Tuesday 2021, donors gave 2.5% more than in 2020. Qgiv clients processed over 40,000 donations, and the largest gift received was over $46,000.

Team Growth of 30%: To better serve their growing client base, Qgiv welcomed a mix of 21 local and remote staff members to their hybrid team in 2021. Since 2018, Qgiv's team has doubled in size.

Launch of Web-Based Bidding: This new functionality adds to the accessibility of virtual auction events and gives auction guests the option to bid on and purchase auction items through their internet browser. Auction guests using Qgiv can now participate according to their technology preferences: via browser or app.

11 Different Awards for Customer Service: Qgiv received a Gold award for "Customer Service Department of the Year" in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, a Silver Stevie award for "Customer Service Department of the Year," a 2021 "Excellence in Customer Service" Award from Business Intelligence Group, and eight different "Best Support" badges from software review site G2 over the course of 2021.

Multiple Enhancements to Qgiv's Fundraising Tools: Throughout the year during the company's bi-weekly production cycle, Qgiv added over 300 enhancements to increase client success, many of which were directly driven by client requests and feedback. Most notably, Qgiv released global receipt management, Apple Pay, a new peer-to-peer participant invite tool, form tags to help users better organize their donation and event forms within the Qgiv control panel, and more.

Peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, an auction platform, and the reporting tools offered within Qgiv’s complete fundraising suite all help nonprofits fundraise and connect with supporters digitally. In 2022, Qgiv will continue to prioritize assisting nonprofits with virtual fundraising by making the following enhancements:

A new peer-to-peer registration experience designed to increase event registrations and participant engagement. Peer-to-peer event organizers will also have access to new quick-start settings based on event type, additional email engagement tools, and more.

Qgiv’s auction platform will also have a new registration experience to help increase bidder participation and attendance.

New fundraising dashboards will be released to help fundraisers better understand their fundraising results and discover donor insights within the Qgiv system.

Many of the proposed enhancements to the Qgiv fundraising platform are derived from the company’s customer-led development system. Qgiv tracks clients’ requests, ideas, and feedback to plan new features and enhancements. To learn more about Qgiv’s new fundraising features, flexible pricing with no long-term contracts, and virtual fundraising tools, visit www.qgiv.com.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

