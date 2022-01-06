Global In-game Advertising Market to Garner a Revenue of $13,989.6 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [230 pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global in-game advertising market is expected to generate a revenue of $13,989.6 million by 2028, growing rapidly at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

BIGGEST DISCOUNT EVER (Offer Limited Period Only)

• End of Season Discount: Flat 20% OFF

• Read-Only Access starting at $2999

• Individual User (Single User) at $4560

• Multi-User Access at $8700 TO $6960

• Business User Access at $10700 TO $8560

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global In-game Advertising Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8527

Dynamics of the In-game Advertising Market

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of high-speed internet coupled with significant surge in smartphone users across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, extensive growth in the number of gamers across the globe is further expected to bolster the growth of the global in-game advertising market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Certain user devices with limited games support is expected to impede the growth of the in-game advertising market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Growing prevalence of online multiplayer and location-based games in numerous countries across the globe is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the in-game advertising market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the In-game Advertising Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global in-game advertising market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to a subsequent increase in internet penetration during the pandemic due to the stringent restrictions imposed by the government on social distancing in order to curb the spread of the virus. People across the globe increasingly indulged in numerous games at home in order to kill time, favouring many companies to shift their advertising budget to the gaming platforms.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global In-game Advertising Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8527

Segments of the In-game Advertising Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on advertising type, device type and region.

Advertising Type: Static Ads Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The static ads sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $6,365.3 million during the forecast period. Increased flexibility of static ads to be integrated with both mobile and desktop games and great deal of personalization offered by them is expected to bolster the growth of the in-game advertising market sub-segment during the forecast period.

﻿Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Device Type: PC/Laptop Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The PC/laptop sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $7,976.9 million during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of professional e-sports coupled with advancements in virtual reality are expected to accelerate the growth of the in-game advertising market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America region to Dominate the Market

The North American region is expected to generate a revenue of $4,767.8 million during the forecast period. Tremendous investment in online advertising in this region is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, the surging internet penetration in this region is further expected to bolster the growth of the regional in-game advertising market during the forecast period.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Key Players of the In-game Advertising Market

1. Alphabet Inc.

2. Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

3. Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

4. Electronic Arts Inc.

5. MediaSpike Inc.

6. ironSource Ltd.

7. Motive Interactive Inc.

8. Playwire LLC

9. RapidFire Inc

10. WPP Plc

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in August 2021, Azerion, a Dutch digital gaming and monetisation technology firm, acquired Keymobile, a Swedish mobile advertising platform, in order to expand Azerion’s ambitions to offer a more comprehensive in-game advertising resource to publishers in Europe.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

1. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 (Download Free Sample Report: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8335)

2. DevOps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 (Download Free Sample Report: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/2801)

3. Cognitive Cloud Computing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 (Download Free Sample Report: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/2800)