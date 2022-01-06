Hybrid Software Group PLC: Financial reporting calendar 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Financial reporting calendar 2022

Cambridge (UK) 6 January 2022: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) plans to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date Publication 30 March 2022 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2021 21 April 2022 Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2022 28 July 2022 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2022 20 October 2022 Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2022

Quarterly trading updates will be re-instated this year to provide more regular updates to shareholders and prospective investors. The trading updates will include unaudited, condensed financial information primarily focussed on providing information about revenue and EBITDA across the Group’s operating segments.

Annual General Meeting

The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Friday 22 April 2022. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developer Xitron; and most recently colour technology developer ColorLogic.

