DSG Global to Launch Disruptive High Performance Shelby Golf Cart Line at Annual PGA Trade Show on January 24 in Orlando

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB:DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the Electric Vehicle and Golf Cart markets, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Company’s disruptive Shelby Golf Cart line at the exclusive PGA Show (www.pgashow.com), the pinnacle event of the year for the business of golf, which takes place from January 24 – 28 in Orlando, Florida.



“Shelby’s legendary design features and style have become iconic in the auto industry and are now poised to stir fresh excitement in the golf cart world,” commented Robert Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “We believe this line is poised to shake up the North American golf cart market, distinctive transport vehicle in gated communities and the revolution will get underway on January 24.”

The Officially Licensed Shelby golf cart line is based on automobiles designed by industry legend, Carroll Shelby (1923-2012), who redefined the industry with a unique high-performance reimagining of the sports car aesthetic, developed in concert with the Ford Motor Company during the 1960s.

The Company will showcase 2 models the Shelby Cobra and the GT500 4 seat version of the Shelby range at the PGA Show. The full range of Shelby golf carts and resort vehicles are available on the Companies official website www.acgolfcarts.com

The Shelby GT350 2 seat golf carts

The Shelby GT350 4 seat Resort Carts

The Shelby GT500 2 seat Golf Carts

The Shelby GT500 4 seat resort carts

The Shelby Cobra (Ltd Edition signature series) 2 seat golf carts

The Shelby Cobra (Ltd Signature series) 4 seat resort carts

Driven by a commitment to style and performance, the Shelby line from DSG features a powerful 6.3kw maintenance-free AC electric motor and a large lithium battery pack. Other features include a coil over front suspension, 4-wheel hydraulic Disc/Drum brakes, Auto Park brake system, and 14-inch wheels.

The Shelby Cobra and GT 500 models have selectable performance modes, with a low-speed mode tuned specifically for golf course operation. Higher performance for other environments is available at the touch of a button. These carts also have the latest technology typically found in premium automobiles, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, rear backup camera, radio, and streaming music.

Mr. Silzer continued, “This is the most important trade show in the golf marketplace right now, and we are thrilled to introduce the never-before-seen next big thing in the space at booth 3157. We look forward to expanding our market penetration into the multi-billion-dollar global golf cart market and introducing our new Shelby 4-seater brand as we target golfing enthusiasts, top courses, and active retirement communities, including The Villages, FL. We believe our new models will steal the show in Orlando, and we hope to see you there.”

As noted in the Company’s prior communications, DSGT’s Vantage Tag Systems division was created to disrupt the golf world with the launch of a line of unique, feature-dense, high performance, officially licensed Shelby golf carts. Interested individuals are invited to “Drive the Legend” on January 24th at the outdoor demo event. See acgolfcarts.com for more information.

Management believes this year’s PGA Show represents a significant opportunity for the Company as an emerging leader in the growing electric vehicle industry. More details on additional related catalysts will be released very soon.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the second quarter of 2022 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, VANTAGE golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media