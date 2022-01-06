Saatchi Art Announces Open Reservations for ‘The Other Avatars’ NFT Collection

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art announces reservations for its first-ever NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project, ‘The Other Avatars,’ which will open to the public on January 9, 2022. The collection will feature over 2,000 non-generative art avatars, each unique and designed by emerging artists from across the globe. Inspired by the legacy of Vincent van Gogh and the all-too-common experience of creative thinkers whose visionary approaches turn out to be ahead of their time, ‘The Other Avatars’ is Saatchi Art’s first foray into NFTs.



Over 150 artists have been hand-selected by Saatchi Art’s world-class curation team from over 35 countries, including Ghana, Croatia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each artist will create 10-20 unique avatar artworks, many of which are digital creations developed from physical artworks. ‘The Other Avatars’ artists are working in mediums from digital media and collage to photography, oil painting, and beyond. Saatchi Art’s commitment to empowering artists and its innovative approach to the NFT space has created a platform for artists to break into this fast-growing channel -- over 90% of participating artists for this drop are new to the NFT market and 50% of participating artists self-identify as women.

Avatars are images of a person or character, usually from the shoulders up, that feature an array of traits. For this project, there are 11 predefined traits that artists will use to create each of their Van Gogh-inspired avatars. Beyond being one-of-a-kind artworks by virtue of each artist’s unique style and approach, every avatar will also have the name of the artist who created it as a trait. Rarity of the traits will be determined by the artists’ own selections once all works are completed.

“As one of the first online art galleries, Saatchi Art has leveraged the power of technology to disrupt the traditional art market for over a decade,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “At Leaf Group, our brands are committed to empowering our communities of artists, creators and consumers, and the development of this highly unique NFT collection is a testament to Saatchi Art’s mission of democratizing the art space, while leaning into technological advancements.”

The stylistically-varied avatars will live on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens and the underlying artwork will be hosted on IPFS (Interplanetary File System). Interested collectors can participate in the live sale of this collection by paying a fixed price of .1ETH, plus the Ethereum network gas fees at that time, to receive one of the limited, randomly-assigned NFTs from the collection. Alternatively, buyers will be able to browse avatars from the collection on the secondary market, such as OpenSea. The sale date will be announced later this month.

For more information on Saatchi Art’s ‘The Other Avatars’ and to access the pre-sale, visit www.saatchiart.com/nft.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit http://www.leafgroup.com/.