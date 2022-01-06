Experience the World’s Most Sought After Facial Treatment at Scottsdale’s Kapri Skin Bar

Scottsdale, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s number one, most sought after luxury treatment in the skin industry is now available in North Scottsdale. Kapri Skin Bar full-service facial spa and skincare clinic proudly offers a wide variety of facial and skin treatments, including facials, chemical peels, and dermaplaning, and is now thrilled to offer the most luxurious treatment available, Hydrafacial MD.

Hydrafacial MD is a medical-grade resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, peels, extracts, and hydrates the skin all at once. Hydrafacial MD uses a patented vortex suction technology to draw impurities out of the skin, by deeply cleansing the pores and exfoliating the skin, not once, but twice, using a glycolic and salicylic peel. At Hydrafacials and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin, Hydrafacial MD treatments are fully customizable and can be tailored to all skin types and needs–providing immediate rejuvenation with no downtime, making it ideal for clients seeking fast, effective results.

For those looking to transform their skin’s health, Kapri Skin Bar’s Delux Hydrafacial treatment can help increase circulation and surface vitality. This treatment begins with the Signature Hydrafacial and utilizes a cooling mask and massage technique combined with LED light therapy to boost the skin’s appearance—letting the search for hydrafacial near me end here.

Perhaps the most popular treatment at Hydrafacials and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin is a chemical peel. Using a chemical solution combined with an acid or enzyme, the chemicals target damaged layers of skin—breaking down the outer layers of dead skin, allowing new skin cells to regenerate. While there is a bit of downtime with any chemical peel, the results are worth the wait. With a chemical peel from Hydrafacials and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin, clients experience newer, smoother, younger-looking skin. This treatment can help reduce acne and residual spots and scars, as well as other discoloration on the skin, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and balance texture in as few as three treatment sessions.

For clients seeking a little extra boost, Hydrafacial and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin offers many additional treatments that can be incorporated into each customized facial near me.

Whether the goal is to boost elasticity and improve appearance with CTGF, or to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Dermabuilder, at Hydrafacial and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin, every client receives personalized treatments tailored to their exact needs. Never rely on search results for chemical peels near me and try with Kapri Skin Bar today.

About Hydrafacial and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin

Hydrafacials and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin offers a wide range of the best treatments in Scottsdale, Arizona–providing customized, targeted treatments for any skin type and all cosmetic needs. Hydrafacial and Chemical Peels by Kapri Skin is committed to meeting every client’s desired outcome with affordable treatments and services delivered with expert precision and care. This woman-owned, highly reviewed beauty studio is now number one in Scottsdale, Arizona–providing luxurious and cost-effective solutions for the surrounding area. To learn more, visit https://www.kapriskinbar.com/

