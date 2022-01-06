Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc. (GEM) Announces the Return of Top Producer Manuel Corral in the New Role of Senior Vice President of Loan Production

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc. (GEM), a respected lender in the mortgage industry for over 30 years, has announced that, after a brief pause, Manuel Corral will return to GEM as Senior Vice President of Loan Production.

Over the course of his career, Manuel Corral has funded over $1.5 billion in loans, is a 10-time loan officer of the year, a lifetime achievement award recipient, annually ranks in the top 1% of all loan officers nationally, and is recognized as a top originator by industry magazines including The Scotsman's Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and Mortgage Originator Magazine. Additionally, Corral is recognized by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) for being one of the Top 20 Latino Mortgage Originators nationwide as well as a CalHFA Lending Hero by the state of California for six consecutive years.

"Upon his return, Manuel will take on a new role within the company. As Senior Vice President of Loan Production, he will help lead GEM's success as we move forward into the next chapter in building business and expanding our brand," said GEM President Joe Ewens. "Over the course of my career, I have not encountered a more professional and dedicated originator, and I am beyond excited to have Manuel mentor the next generation of GEM's mortgage loan leaders," Ewens added.

This opportunity will allow Corral to leverage his 30 years of expertise in the mortgage industry to grow, train, and mentor GEM branches and loan officers. His dedication to serving first-time home buyers, move-up buyers, and real estate investors will positively impact GEM's sales force. Corral's philosophy of "customers come first" has enabled him to deliver a five-star service experience for every family he serves. His devotion to counseling homebuyers has helped families make smart decisions that align with their short- and long-term financial goals.

Corral's familiarity with GEM's brand will generate lasting customer and business relationships. The entire company looks forward to benefiting from Corral's contributions in his new role and is excited about GEM's future.

About Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc. (GEM)

Lender NMLS 2427 | Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc. ("GEM") (www.gemcorp.com) is a California corporation whose principal business office is located at 1200 Discovery Drive, Ste. 300, Bakersfield, California 93309. GEM is a residential mortgage lender and servicer licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation pursuant to the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act under license no. 413-0360. GEM also conducts residential mortgage lending activities in the following additional states: Arizona: GEM conducts business in the state of Arizona as Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc. under Mortgage Bankers license no. 0906440 issued by the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions. Colorado: GEM conducts business in the state of Colorado pursuant to a Mortgage Company Registration issued by the Colorado Division of Real Estate. Oregon: GEM conducts business in the state of Oregon under Mortgage Lending License no. ML-2891 issued by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Division of Financial Regulation. Texas: GEM conducts business in the state of Texas as GEM Mortgage, Inc. pursuant to a Mortgage Bankers Registration issued by the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, notice to Texas Loan Applicants. Washington: GEM conducts business in the state of Washington under Consumer Loan Company License no. CL-2427 issued by the Washington Division of Consumer Services, Department of Financial Institutions. To access more details about GEM licensing, visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

GEM is an equal opportunity lender.

