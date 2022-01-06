Championing Health Equity, Social Justice and the Economic Health of Our Beloved Community

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center will be hosting a day of service and distributing warm clothing, food, educational resources and creating access to health care and social services.

Dr. King stated "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?" During these unprecedented times, it is important for us to ask ourselves these questions every day, and to create access to opportunities for others.

"This day of service is dedicated to the goal of inspiring individuals to take a more active role in improving their communities as Dr. Martin Luther King did while he was leading the civil rights movement," stated Whittier Street Health Center's President & CEO, Frederica M. Williams. "It is important to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., for his contributions to the American civil rights movement and his vision for a world void of discrimination and segregation, which is at the heart of our mission to address health equity, social justice and the economic inequities impacting the lives of our vulnerable patients and community residents."

There is still much to be done in terms of equality, but thanks to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, the conversation and action steps will continue until the goal of an equitable society is achieved. Events like Whittier's Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service are a great way to engage with our community to educate, empower and engage them in care. As a health care organization, we are reminded daily of Dr. King's statement that "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in healthcare is the most shocking and inhumane," and we are doing our part to address inequality and injustice in health care.

Whittier Street Health Center is a community health care center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality, and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of our diverse patient populations. Through our locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, School-Based Health Centers and Mobile Health Van programs, we serve 30,000 patients and conduct 20,000 community outreach visits annually.

