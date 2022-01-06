Advisors Mortgage Group Announces Grand Opening of Second Carmel, Indiana, Branch

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the grand opening of its new branch office located in Carmel, Indiana. This top-producing office, located at 90 Executive Drive, is led by Market Growth Manager/Branch Manager Michael Mohr. With a combined 150+ years of mortgage experience and over $12 billion in team productivity, team Mohr is looking forward to even more success at the new location.

Mohr has been recognized by Mortgage Originator Magazine as one of the top three mortgage producers in the state of Indiana, and his views on industry topics have been published in USA Today and featured by MSNBC.

“We are excited about moving into our new office. With new loan officers joining our team now and in the future, the additional space was necessary so we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from our Advisors family, customers, referral sources, and the community,” Mohr said.

Carrying on the Advisors mantra of “Family. Customers. Community.,” many team Mohr members serve on numerous not-for-profit boards that enhance the community and assist the underserved, such as Indiana Sports Corp., Shriners International (Shriners Hospitals for Children), Janus Developmental Services Inc. and Beauty for Ashes (transition home for homeless women and children).

“It is great to have team members on board who are so focused on giving back to their community. This is part of our core values, so we are proud to have them as members of the Advisors family,” stated Sean Clark, vice president at Advisors.

Those looking to finance or refinance a home may contact Team Mohr through their website, https://advisorsmortgage.com/loan-officers/mmohr/, or call 317-215-5495.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Attachment