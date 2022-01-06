Windsor Fashions Launches Mina Marlena Valentine’s Day Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Mina Marlena for a Valentine’s Day date night edit .



Mina curated ten Valentine’s Day Outfits for a romantic night out (or in!) with your significant other. Drawing inspiration from her travels to Paris, the city of love, Mina created outfits she envisions wearing to dinner while watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle, styles to sport when strolling around Jardin Des Tuileries and must-haves to cozy up in when ordering room service for a night in. Each piece includes romantic details like pearls, rhinestones, fur and velvet to help every woman feel her sexiest.

Mina’s personal favorites include a faux leather look , along with sexy dresses like the pink midi dress , plus sexy tops and matching skirts. Specializing in formal dresses, footwear and accessories, Windsor Fashions is the ultimate destination for women looking to find confidence boosting outfits to impress their date this Valentine’s Day.

Mina, a Los Angeles-based influencer, started working in the fashion industry at age 17, and gained exposure to the industry through roles in design, manufacturing, creative photography and marketing. Through her content, Mina aims to create perfect, dreamlike worlds with every campaign and encourages her followers to romanticize their lives, which they can now do through her specially selected looks for Windsor.

Mina has been working with Windsor Fashions since 2015 and with her romantic and girly aesthetic, she knew that curating a collection of Valentine’s Day Outfits was the next natural step in her relationship with the brand. Whether her followers are celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris or in Pittsburgh, there is a look for every occasion. Mina Marlena’s Valentine’s Day Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like tie-dye patterns and animal prints. Show off your unique style with winter’s curated 2021 collection of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, sultry satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and purple. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2022 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from prom dresses and prom shoes to prom jewelry, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette attire to bridal gowns , even if you’re looking to empress in wedding guest attire . Discover elegant gowns for holiday parties, pretty graduation dresses , and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts , updated women’s shorts , and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers , skirts , and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, tops , and bodysuits . Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry , hats , handbags , and all the hot and sultry swimwear and accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf532e1e-bd97-47b5-ab15-633bfe259d5e