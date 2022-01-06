Azenta Life Sciences Expands Fleet of PacBio HiFi Sequencing Systems

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB) today announced an expansion of its extensive suite of HiFi applications with Azenta Life Sciences, formerly GENEWIZ. The deal will increase PacBio’s HiFi sequencing platforms across Azenta’s newly combined company and support Azenta’s mission to enable life science companies to deliver impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster.



PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology uniquely combines the benefits of high accuracy with long read lengths, providing a comprehensive view of genomes and transcriptomes to scientists tackling complex genetic challenges. Azenta’s expanded investment in HiFi sequencing signifies the technology’s ability to unlock invaluable insights for researchers in academia, pharma, and biotech.

“Azenta is a global leader in genomics services, and we’re very pleased that our highly accurate HiFi sequencing technology will continue to underpin leading-edge research to build a healthier world for people everywhere,” said Christian Henry, Chief Executive Officer and President at PacBio. “With a focus on the future, we are continuing to redefine what is possible in genomics.”​

With more than 20 years of experience specializing in DNA and RNA sequencing and synthesis services, working with over 6,000 institutions worldwide, Azenta is using PacBio Sequel IIe technology to offer enterprise-wide sample exploration and management solutions across the drug development pipeline.

“We are excited to significantly increase our capacity by offering a best-in-class long-read sequencing platform supporting customers through our unique solutions spanning broad genomics applications,” said Ginger Zhou, vice president and general manager at Azenta Life Sciences. “The new Sequel IIe platform, in combination with our team of scientific experts, will enable our diverse customer base to obtain actionable data faster.”

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta Life Sciences (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to get to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to future availability, release dates, uses, accuracy, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, the suitability or utility of such products or technologies for particular applications or projects, including in connection with an expansion of PacBio’s HiFi applications with Azenta Life Sciences . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company’s Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

