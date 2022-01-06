Invectys to Provide 2022 Business Outlook at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

Houston, Texas, USA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys Inc. will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference January 10-13, 2022.



Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., Invectys Inc. President and CEO will provide an outlook for the business and its pipeline of treatments for cancer diseases and present an overview of all of Invectys’ projects to date on January 10th.

The corporate presentation will be available on-demand and accessible starting Monday January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Time at HCW Bioconnect Virtual Conference Website.

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company’s lead HLAG product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

