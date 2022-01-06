LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Corey Phillips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Corey Phillips has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Phillips reported to LPL that he served approximately $115 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets.* He joined LPL from Park Avenue Securities, part of the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.



Based in Pittsfield, Mass., Phillips’ journey to becoming a financial advisor was a bit unique. After college, he teamed up with his brother and father to own a small retail liquor store and rental properties. “My experience as a store owner connected me with people from all walks of life and added a truly unique layer of perspective to my work in financial advising,” said Phillips, who eventually left the retail world to launch his new career as a full-time financial advisor in 2014. The experience, he said, gave him a personable and engaging approach to his client relationships — he always makes an effort to practice active listening, understand his clients’ financial objective and personalize strategies to their diverse needs.

In searching for a new wealth management firm, Phillips chose to move to LPL and team up with Alex Kastrinakis, a former colleague who joined LPL last year. They plan to fully partner and launch a new brand later this year.

Phillips stated, “LPL as an industry-leading partner to financial advisors and I am eager to implement innovative tools and resources that LPL has to offer. I believe my clients will now enjoy an effortless and intuitive investing experience, and I have all the necessary capabilities to diversify investment options, maximize my clients’ return potential and differentiate my practice. Additionally, LPL has no proprietary investment products, so I can be a fiduciary and offer strategies and insights that are in my clients’ best interests.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “Our team at LPL extends a warm welcome to Corey, and we are honored to support him and Alex in launching their rebranded practice later this year. We believe advisors know what is best for their clients, and they should be empowered with the independence and flexibility to do so. LPL strives to be a committed partner to our financial advisors, offering a wide range of differentiated services and innovative technology experiences. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Corey and the growth of his business.”

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

* Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc