Elpiscience to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, China and SUZHOU, China and GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its co-founder and chief executive officer, Dr. Darren Ji, will present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:



Time: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 8:00-8:25am EST

Location: Private track 1

Type: Presentation

Speaker: Darren Ji

The J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry and will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022.

About Elpiscience:

Elpiscience is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. The company has a robust pipeline of globally innovative molecules, covering wide range of targets in immuno-oncology. It has four molecules in clinical trials (ES002, ES101, ES102, and ES104), and endeavors to clinically advance at least one innovative molecule a year. Founded and managed by a team of biopharma industry leaders, Elpiscience is backed by renowned investors including, Lilly Asia Ventures, Hillhouse Capital, Hyfinity Investments, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, CDH, DYEE Capital and Cormorant Asset Management.

Learn more at elpiscience.com

