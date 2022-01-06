Transom Capital Sells SemiTorr Group Inc. To FloWorks

LOS ANGELES and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has sold SemiTorr Group, Inc. (“SemiTorr”), a leading specialty distributor of high purity products, to FloWorks.



Founded in 1988 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, SemiTorr offers products and services to the high purity, sanitary and general industrials sectors. The Company’s family of products includes processing equipment, pumps, tubing, hoses, fittings, valves, filtration, and instrumentation, among others. SemiTorr provides end-to-end project management, including early-stage specifications, engineering, design, implementation and supply chain management. SemiTorr has completed several acquisitions under Transom Capital’s ownership, expanding to 11 distribution centers across the U.S. in Oregon, California, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.

“Three years ago we set a plan with the management team to create a high-purity specialty distribution platform utilizing Transom’s ARMORSM value creation strategy. Our investment in both organic and inorganic strategies has grown the platform with further geographic reach and diversification in end markets. We are extremely pleased with the performance of the business and the company is poised for further growth under FloWorks’ ownership,” said James Oh, Managing Partner at Transom Capital.

Kevin Waddell, President and CEO at SemiTorr said, “The achievements of the past three years are the result of true collaboration between SemiTorr and Transom: strategically, financially, managerially and operationally. There wasn’t support that we requested that they did not provide and our recent success bears that out. Together, we made tremendous progress in a short amount of time and we look forward to continuing this rapid development as part of the FloWorks team.”

Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom, said, “It was our pleasure to partner with Kevin and his leadership team over the past three years. It is rare to encounter a leader such as Kevin who has such significant strategic and operational prowess. When it happens, it leads to a tremendous outcome as was the case with our investment in SemiTorr.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Perkins Coie provided legal counsel and Lincoln International served as financial advisor on this transaction.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $600M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SemiTorr Group, Inc.

SemiTorr Group is a leading sales and distribution company for gas and fluid handling systems and components. Focused on three major market segments – high purity, sanitary and industrial – its products include process equipment, pumps, tubing, hoses, fittings, valves, filtration and instrumentation. Based in Tualatin, OR, SemiTorr has 11 distribution centers across the U.S. More information is available at www.semitorrinc.com.

