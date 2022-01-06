Immix Biopharma Announces IMMX Investors Day to be Held on February 1, 2022 + Q&A Platform for All Shareholders

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced the IMMX Investors Day Event, to be held on February 1, 2022, and the launch of an online Q&A platform for all shareholders to submit questions in advance.

Starting today, all IMMX shareholders will be able to submit and upload questions to management to be answered at the IMMX Investors Day Event. To submit questions, please visit https://immixbio.com/QA . The Q&A platform will remain open until 5:00pm ET on Thursday, January 20.

The live webcast of the February 1, 2022 IMMX Investors Day Event will be available on the Investor Relations website at https://immixbio.com/IR . Following the event, a replay of the event, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

About ImmixBio

ImmixBioTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-SpecificTM Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. In addition to oncology, our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific BiologicTM candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.