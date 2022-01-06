Southeastern Trust Company Expands to Atlanta

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeastern Trust Company today announced the opening of its Atlanta office, expanding its physical presence throughout the southeast in addition to its current locations in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The office, situated in the West Paces Ferry neighborhood, is located at 3290 Northside Parkway in The Forum at West Paces. Robert Fell, Managing Director of Southeastern Trust, will lead the office and oversee the firm's continued growth in the Atlanta market.

"Atlanta continues to be a high growth area, and we are excited to have a permanent location from which we can provide even more hands-on service to our clients. Every market is different just like every client is different. This new location provides us the proximity we need to respond to the unique needs of high net worth families and business leaders in one of America's fastest-growing cities," says Fell. "We are committed to our mission of helping clients design a life well spent, and this new office enables us to better fulfill that mission."

Since becoming an independent, Tennessee-chartered trust company four years ago, the firm has built a reputation throughout the southeast for its expertise in advising and building unique solutions for high-net-worth families and business leaders. The firm provides a family office experience and a holistic approach to wealth management.

"We achieve results for our clients by building strong relationships with them. Our presence in Atlanta will enable us to respond and serve clients with speed and agility," says Bart Rolen, Chief Executive Officer of Southeastern Trust Company. "Our entry into Atlanta is part of our vision to serve families across the entire region with great care, vast expertise, and unique solutions."

To make an appointment with a financial advisor at Southeastern Trust Company visit us online at setrustco.com or give us a call at (866) 480-3026.

About Southeastern Trust

Southeastern Trust is a Tennessee-based boutique private wealth management firm serving high net worth families across the United States. Southeastern Trust offers multi-family office services such as trust and estate administration, investment management, real estate management, and bill pay services.

Media Contact:

Chloe Latture, Roundtree

chloe@roundtreeagency.com

