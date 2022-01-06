One World Universe Signs Deal with Maza Virtual Mall LLC. for Upcoming 3D Virtual Project with Celebrity Artist Bad Bunny

Project Led by Gabe Di Sante to Include 3D Virtual Experiences Consisting of NFTs, Meet and Greets, and Autographed Memorabilia



HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has signed an agreement with Maza Virtual Mall LLC. led by Toronto based virtual experience developer Gabriel Di Sante.

One World Universe, through its newly formed subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., will partner with Mr. Di Sante in developing a 3D Virtual Experience for celebrity music artist Bad Bunny that will consist of NFTs, Meet and Greets and autographed pieces of memorabilia. This project event will be auctioned through Sotheby’s, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, and collectibles.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (born March 10, 1994), known by his stage name Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor, and was recently named for a 2nd year in a row, the most streamed artist on Spotify. With over 9.1 billion streams, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero continues to dominate in the music industry. According to Spotify, Bad Bunny has 43.6 million monthly listeners, has won one Grammy Award, four Latin Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two American Music Awards, thirteen Premios Lo Nuestro, and 9 #1 songs among other accolades.

“Our first project with One World Universe will be with the legendary Latin artist Bad Bunny. Our goal is to create a successful business model that we can cookie cut over and over again with other artists. Together we can continue to replicate similar future projects with other celebrity music artists I have close business relationships with,” stated Gabriel Di Sante.

“I look forward to working with Maza Virtual Mall and their talented team. Gabe’s work is incredible and he is a talented celebrity photographer who has developed multiple platforms that enhance one’s Virtual Experience in 3D. Their company will be producing future promo videos to give shareholders a sneak peek as we get closer to the event. Bad Bunny will be in Toronto the middle of March 2022 where we are trying to solidify the event,” commented Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

The company added Ricky Quiroz to the social media director position, as the staff has been inundated over the last weeks and his skills will add immediate impact on our overall business. Unfortunately, our NFT projects will be delayed a few weeks (but still January) as our goal is to have our Discord channel and NFT websites fully functional prior to the events. OWUV does want to take care of its shareholders and most likely one of the projects will be a FREE minting in appreciation to your loyalty and faith in the company.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

