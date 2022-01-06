Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Sunmark Credit Union

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prisma Campaigns has announced that it is working with Sunmark Credit Union to deliver a personalized digital experience to its members.

Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, paired up with Sunmark Credit Union to provide a marketing automation and communication solution. Sunmark recently underwent two mergers, and Prisma's technology will help deepen member relationships and create a smoother onboarding process for new members. Amber Cooleen, Chief Marketing Officer, says, "As we welcome new members to Sunmark Credit Union, we are committed to providing them with the most meaningful solutions to help them reach their financial goals. Working with Prisma to further evolve our overall digital engagement strategy will ensure that our members are aware of our full breadth of products and services available to them, at the right point in their journey with us."

Prisma and Sunmark will work together to build automated follow-ups and onboarding campaigns with unique tracks for Sunmark's 83,000 members. Prisma continues its mission to give credit unions a solution that seamlessly onboards members and increases engagement with Sunmark's financial services and tools.

About Sunmark Credit Union

Since 1937, Sunmark Credit Union ($1 billion in assets; 83,000+ members) has been helping members improve their financial position. Sunmark is committed to the financial health and well-being of each member by offering tools that educate and inform and products and services that make it easier to reach financial goals. For more information, call 518-382-0605 or visit www.sunmark.org.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing platform designed for financial institutions. Selected as CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, Prisma helps financial institutions boost loyalty and increase share of wallet through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value. For more information on how Prisma can help enhance your customer experience, contact the Prisma team at communications@prismacampaigns.com or visit prismacampaigns.com.

