Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant Group

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”), a leading provider of flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies, has acted as Administrative Agent in providing an $80 million senior secured credit facility (the “Financing”) to P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant Group, (“PJW”), a Haddonfield, N.J.-based restaurant operator. The Financing was used to support the acquisition of PJW by Garnett Station Partners.



Founded in 1983, PJW owns 26 restaurants across six brands in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The majority operate as P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant, a chain of American bar-and-grill-themed sports bars with 19 locations. PJW’s other dining concepts, which range from casual Italian to high-end steakhouse eateries, include The Pour House, Treno Pizza Bar, The ChopHouse, The ChopHouse Grille, and Central Taco and Tequila.

“Comvest is excited to support PJW’s growing family of popular restaurant brands. All focus on great food, an inviting ‘neighborhood feel,’ and community impact,” said Nick McClelland, Principal, at Comvest. “We leveraged Comvest’s considerable expertise and resources in the restaurant sector to structure a flexible financing solution, enabling PJW to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities in its continued expansion.”

“PJW represents another successful transaction between Comvest and Garnett Station Partners in the restaurant space, a sector to which Comvest remains committed and active,” said Dan Lee, Partner, at Comvest. “We look forward to further building our relationship in support of PJW’s continued growth.”

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant has been recognized as one of America’s top 50 emerging restaurant chains with under 50 locations by FSR Magazine, which covers the full-service restaurant industry.

About P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant Group:

P.J. Whelihan’s Restaurant Group operates 26 locations in the South Jersey and Pennsylvania area, including 19 P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurants, known for its many delicious flavors of PJ’s famous wings, burgers, salads and friendly service that makes you feel like a part of the family. For more information, please visit www.pjwrg.com

About Garnett Station Partners:

Garnett Station Partners (“GSP”) is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. GSP partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest Credit Partners focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million-plus for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com/direct-lending/

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $7.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management. Through extensive capital resources and a broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com

