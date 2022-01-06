Hunger Brainz NFT Launches On Jan. 10th With Innovative Game Theory & Tokenomics

New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Survivors and Zombies have made their way onto the blockchain with the upcoming launch of the Hunger Brainz NFT Game. On January 10th, 2022 the Horde and Survivors clash in an on-chain wargame with innovative game theory and top tier pixel art as they are released to the public through a whitelist mint followed by a public sale mint and secondary sales through Opensea.

As a fully on-chain player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PVE) game, Hunger Brainz introduces new mechanics that allow teams to fight, steal, and convert each other’s forces. It’s a battle of zombies versus humans, with unique tokenomics built into the collection.

The initial mint caps at 5,000 zombies and 5,000 survivors, but the maximum supply peaks at 20,000 each (40,000 total) through staking and minting with the native $SUP utility token.

The supply timeline is very unique in that dynamic deflationary mechanics will cause the total supply to initially fluctuate between about 10,000 and 20,000. This will occur through the NFTs being vulnerable to dying and permanently burned as they go on “hunts” in an attempt to steal and convert the NFTs of players from the other faction and level up the appearance and utility of their zombie or survivor.

As NFTs and PVE games become more mainstream, Hunger Brainz launches at the perfect time to create more engaging experiences with NFTs. The project is a collaborative effort between veterans in the non-fungible token (NFT) space, and has hosted promotions with EtherOrcs, Anonymice, MetaverseHQ, NanoPass, and more. There are still giveaways and whitelist opportunities leading up to their pre-sale launch, which can be found on their Discord server and by following the Hunger Brainz Twitter account. In-depth information about the project is also available in their whitepaper.